New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often make headlines with their adorable pictures and videos that they share on social media. On Sunday, (Saturday evening in the US), Priyanka-Nick enjoyed their date night in a different yet fun way.

Nick shared videos on his Insta story where the couple can be seen twinning and black while grooving, head-banging, and singing along at a Kenny Chesney concert.

Nick shared many videos on his Instagram stories of the stage and crowd from Sofi Stadium in California, where Dan + Shay and Kenny Chesney were performing. In one of the videos, he even tagged Priyanka and opened the front camera, giving fans a glimpse of them grooving to the beats.

Priyanka and Nick are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. They are both obsessed with each other and keep sharing pictures and videos on social media treating their fans.

The celebrity duo tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. It was a three-day-long affair and a very intimate one too. The celebration only included close friends and family.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl reportedly named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy earlier this year.