Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Style With Beautiful Daughter Malti At Airport - WATCH

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is revered by her fans, and her visits to India never fail to generate excitement among them. Recently, she was spotted at Mumbai airport accompanied by her adorable daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie, arrived in India, much to the delight of the awaiting paparazzi. Greeting them with a polite smile and wave, Priyanka looked effortlessly chic in a beautiful black outfit accentuated by a contemporary cowboy hat, while her daughter Malti charmed in an adorable green dress.

The renowned actress, known for her role in 'Dostana', exuded elegance as she posed for the cameras with her little one. Earlier, she took to her Instagram stories to share a heartwarming selfie with her daughter, captioning it, "Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go!"

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, having recently served as executive producer for 'To Kill A Tiger', is now set to star in 'The Bluff', directed by Frank E. Flowers. Priyanka announced her involvement in the project via Instagram, quoting Mark Twain and expressing her excitement for the venture. Hollywood actor Karl Urban is reportedly in discussions to join the cast of 'The Bluff'.

According to Deadline, set in the 19th century Caribbean, the film follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) as she navigates the challenges of protecting her family from the shadows of her mysterious past. Produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the movie is directed and co-written by Frank E. Flowers.

This marks Priyanka's second collaboration with The Russo Brothers after her role in their Amazon Original series 'Citadel'. Notably, Priyanka recently became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill A Tiger', expressing her pride in joining the project and highlighting its powerful narrative on her Instagram handle.

'To Kill a Tiger', directed by Nisha Pahuja, has garnered numerous awards worldwide, shedding light on the compelling story of a father's relentless pursuit of justice for his daughter. The documentary has received acclaim for its impactful portrayal and is set to reach global audiences through Netflix.

In addition to her involvement in 'To Kill a Tiger', Priyanka is set to star in upcoming projects such as 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as Farhan Akhtar's next directorial venture 'Jee Le Zaraa', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.