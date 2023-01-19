Priyanka Chopra becomes first Indian actor to feature on British Vogue magazine cover

New Delhi: Ever since global icon Priyanka Chopra has set foot in Hollywood; the actress has always made her fellow Indians & India proud in different ways. Today, Priyanka is the only actor in Indian cinema who has ruled the cover of over 40 international magazines & the count goes strong. The latest addition to this is the British Vogue cover and she looks stunning in her look.

The cross-continental queen also made headlines as she hosted an exclusive screening of the Oscar hopeful S. S. Rajamouli's RRR for her fellow academy members in Los Angeles. The film also grabbed the award for the Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

The actress who's an inspiration to millions across all age groups & gender also made headlines for kickstarting her 2023 by meeting her fans, clicking lots of selfies & even having quick candid conversations at a recent beauty collaboration.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Priyanka will be seen in two important projects `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. It`s All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film `SMS fur Dich` by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported. While `Citadel` is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar`s directorial `Jee Le Zaraa` in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.