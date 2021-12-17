Priyanka Chopra BLASTS publication for calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas', asks 'how does this still happen to women'

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who is known for her talkative, tell-it-like-it-is nature recently called out an online publication for referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' despite her serving in the film industry for decades and her several other achievements.

On Friday (December 17), she shared a screenshot of the controversial paragraph and wrote a note beside it on her Instagram story. She said, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'. Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?"

Take a look at her post:

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections' and had shared stunning pictures from the promotional events on her social media.

On the 100th episode of Red Table Talk, Priyanka Chopra talked about how she landed the prestigious role, "So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, 'Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco. I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it's just such a privilege and an honour."

The Matrix Resurrections, produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, tells the story 20 years after The Matrix Revolutions. The film is all set to release theatrically in the US and HBO Max on December 22.