Priyanka Chopra calls Hasan Minhaj 'petty,' extends support to Malala!

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to Malala Yousufzai in her Instagram feud with Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Priyanka took to Instagram to show her followers that she doesn`t follow Hasan back on Instagram. Along with the screenshot, Priyanka wrote a message for Malala - "Same girl same @malala Looks like he prefers petty over funny," and tagged Hasan Minhaj, and Nick Jonas on the story.

Recently, Malala unfollowed Hasan Minhaj on Instagram. This comes as a retaliatory action against Hasan who recently revealed that he doesn`t follow Malala on the application even though she does.

So, what really happened between Malala and Hasan Minhaj?A while ago, Malala took to her Instagram story and shared a reel wherein Hasan can be heard saying, "All right, s**t`s gotten out of hand. On October 4th I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don`t follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated. She puts up an Instagram story that says `Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj? 39% of her voters said `Who is this man?` 38% of them said `Yes.` Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I`m sorry Malala. Follow me back. I don`t know if I will follow you, though. I am that petty."

Then Malala wrote a message with the reel - "thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man."

And, soon after, Priyanka Chopra came in support of Malala and shared a screenshot showing that even she doesn`t follow Hasan back on Instagram!

Priyanka and Malala are considered to be close. Recently, the two met in New York during the UNGA meeting. They even dined together in Priyanka`s restaurant `Sona` later on.

Moving on to Priyanka`s work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years.