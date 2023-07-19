trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637590
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA BIRTHDAY

Priyanka Chopra Does ‘The Most Adorable Birthday Dance’ With Family: Watch

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her 41st birthday on July 18 with family and close friends in a small gathering at her home.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday this year.
  • She celebrated the day with her family and close friends.
  • She was last seen in Citadel and Love Again.

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra Does ‘The Most Adorable Birthday Dance’ With Family: Watch Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday this year. (Credits: Instagram)

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned a year older on July 18. She celebrated her 41st birthday with family and close friends in a small gathering at her home. While the actress received birthday greetings and wishes from her friends, family members, and also her fans from around the world, it seems she completed the special day by keeping it simple with her close ones with a small celebration. A video of the Citadel actress has been shared by her team on Instagram showing Priyanka doing a cute dance on her birthday. The video which was seemingly captured inside her house has gone viral and is receiving a lot of love from her fans and well-wishers.

Shared by the verified handle of Team Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram on Wednesday, the video is proof that the actress had a great time on her birthday.

PeeCee's Cute Birthday Dance


cre Trending Stories

As the video focuses on Priyanka Chopra, she can be seen flinging her hands in the air to do a happy dance with a broad smile on her face. She is dressed in a casual black jumpsuit with simple makeup and a messy bun.

Don’t miss that cute birthday crown on PeeCee's head!

Watch:

As Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out, people around her can be seen holding sparkles and confetti to celebrate the occasion. "The most adorable birthday dance," the caption of the video read. A message further read, "So happy to be able to celebrate you! To many more omelette nights and 'pause' days." 

As soon as the video was posted, fans took to the comment section and showered love for the actress. Many also dropped birthday wishes for her.

Nick Jonas extends 'love-filled' birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

Amid all the heartwarming wishes from her family, friends, and fans, Priyanka received the loveliest wish from her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of theirs from possibly a beach location. "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love," he wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

After two back-to-back releases with Citadel and Love Again, Priyanka Chopra is now busy shooting her next Hollywood film, Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest