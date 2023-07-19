Priyanka Chopra Does ‘The Most Adorable Birthday Dance’ With Family: Watch

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned a year older on July 18. She celebrated her 41st birthday with family and close friends in a small gathering at her home. While the actress received birthday greetings and wishes from her friends, family members, and also her fans from around the world, it seems she completed the special day by keeping it simple with her close ones with a small celebration. A video of the Citadel actress has been shared by her team on Instagram showing Priyanka doing a cute dance on her birthday. The video which was seemingly captured inside her house has gone viral and is receiving a lot of love from her fans and well-wishers.

Shared by the verified handle of Team Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram on Wednesday, the video is proof that the actress had a great time on her birthday.

PeeCee's Cute Birthday Dance

As the video focuses on Priyanka Chopra, she can be seen flinging her hands in the air to do a happy dance with a broad smile on her face. She is dressed in a casual black jumpsuit with simple makeup and a messy bun.

Don’t miss that cute birthday crown on PeeCee's head!

Watch:

As Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out, people around her can be seen holding sparkles and confetti to celebrate the occasion. "The most adorable birthday dance," the caption of the video read. A message further read, "So happy to be able to celebrate you! To many more omelette nights and 'pause' days."

As soon as the video was posted, fans took to the comment section and showered love for the actress. Many also dropped birthday wishes for her.

Nick Jonas extends 'love-filled' birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

Amid all the heartwarming wishes from her family, friends, and fans, Priyanka received the loveliest wish from her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of theirs from possibly a beach location. "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love," he wrote in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

After two back-to-back releases with Citadel and Love Again, Priyanka Chopra is now busy shooting her next Hollywood film, Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.