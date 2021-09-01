Priyanka Chopra dons a chic mangalsutra in her latest photoshoot, calls it perfect for ‘modern Indian woman’

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra appeared on the cover of a magazine wearing an elegant and chic mangalsutra - that can easily pass off as a dainty pendant - which she says is perfect for the ‘modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life.’

Priyanka also revealed in her Instagram post that the pretty mangalsutra is designed by the Italian luxury brand Bvlgari and that she has been a vital part of the process as she first proposed the idea to the brand three years ago. The actress is also the global brand ambassador for Bvlgari.

“My first Vogue India cover was 15 years ago… I was one of their first cover stars. Now with my 11th @vogueindia cover, and with my new relationship as Bvlgari’s Global Ambassador, this collab seems so perfect. This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created. Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life.

I’m so proud of this partnership,” Priyanka wrote in a long Instagram post.

The actress got married to her singer husband Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in December 2018. The adorable couple never fails to give us relationship goals. Our ‘desi girl’ had previously posted a picture of celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth with Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka has her hands full. She will be seen in the rom-com ‘Text For You’ with Sam Heughan and has also been constantly shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime series ‘Citadel’ in London, UK. The actress will also appear in Keanu Reeves starrer ‘Matrix 4: Resurrections’.

Priyanka is also set to make her Bollywood comeback with ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.