Priyanka Chopra Dons Rs 204 Crore Blue Laguna Diamond Necklace At Met Gala: Report

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has been receiving positive response to her streaming show 'Citadel', made a joint appearance with her husband and singer Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2023. The Jonas couple twinned in black for their Met Gala appearance and wore matching Valentino attires.

Priyanka opted for a black strapless gown by Valentino, featuring a big bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with Valentino platform pumps. A two-toned long, ruffle-lined cape with a trail acted as the statement piece for the look and was an ode to the style the late German fashion designer was known for. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. Interestingly, Priyanka's entry in the bold Valentino gown received the loudest cheers at the Met Gala event.

For the jewellery, the global icon picked up a statement diamond piece from Bulgari. A tweet has been rounds on social media since this morning that the Laguna blu diamond neckpiece worn by Priyanka at the Met Gala event which is USD 25 million, approximately Rs 204 crore in Indian currency. The tweet also mentioned that the diamond neckpiece will be auctioned after the Met Gala event.

The tweet read. "Her USD 25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace is going to be auctioned off after the Met Gala @priyankachopra."

Nick accompanied her wearing a black leather suit jacket, layered over a crisp white shirt and a studded black tie.

Interestingly, Priyanka and Nick's love story started on the Met Gala carpet back in 2017 when the two were seen in Ralph Lauren couture. The duo got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in December that year. Priyanka and Nick then attended the gala in 2019 and 2022 as a married couple. This is their first appearance at Met Gala red carpet after the duo welcomed their child, a daughter - Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

In terms of work, the actor has been currently promoting her OTT streaming show 'Citadel'. She recently announced her next film 'Heads Of State', co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka shared screenshots of a report by Deadline on her Instagram handle and captioned it as 'On to the next'. She tagged actors Idris Elba and John Cena, director Ilya Naishuller and producer Amazon Studios and wrote, "Let's gooo!!". As per a Deadline report, the film will go on floors in May 2023.

She also has Farhan Akhtar's ambitious project 'Jee Le Zara', also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, and Mindy Kaling's upcoming comedy film based on Indian weddings. She also has a rom-com 'Love Again' starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The film is slated for release on May 12.