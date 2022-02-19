हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, misses her late father on parents' wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a heartfelt note for her late father as she remembered him on her parents' wedding anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, misses her late father on parents&#039; wedding anniversary
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra, who recently welcomed a baby via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas, marked her parent`s marriage anniversary by sharing a sweet social media post in remembrance of her late father.

The `Baywatch` actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her parents from one of their fondest moments. She wrote, "This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you."

priyanka

In the picture, Priyanka`s father could be seen offering a rose to her mom Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra. The couple indeed shared an endearing moment with their gentle smiles.

Her father had passed away back in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads `Daddy`s lil girl`.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in `The Matrix Resurrections`, and has wrapped the romantic comedy `Text For You` opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series `Citadel`.

 

She is also set to star alongside Anthony Mackie in the action film `Ending Things`.

In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zara` along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

