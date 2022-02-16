हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra expresses grief over 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri's demise

Global star Priyanka Chopra took to social media to condole the demise of 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri who passed away on Tuesday night.

Priyanka Chopra expresses grief over &#039;Disco King&#039; Bappi Lahiri&#039;s demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Global star Priyanka Chopra took to social media to condole the demise of 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri who passed away on Tuesday night.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a smiling picture of Lahiri and wrote, "Rest in Glory Disco King! Om Shanti #BappiDa."

ba

Bappi Lahari has crooned two of the most popular songs--'Asalaam-e-Ishqum', 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' for Priyanka Chopra's 2014 Bollywood movie 'Gunday'.

Lahiri's iconic songs also include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Tamma Tamma', ''Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. 

 

