Priyanka Chopra Gets Teary-Eyed, Seen Wiping Tears At Husband Nick Jonas' Concert, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra recently got emotional as she watched her husband and international singer Nick Jonas performing on stage at Yankee Stadium in New York. A clip was shared on the internet where the actress was seen wiping away her tears as Nick, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, performed on the stage. The clip soon went viral on the internet and drew the attention of the viewers.

Shared by a fan club, the video shows Priyanka getting teary-eyed during the opening song her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers. Priyanka looked gorgeous dressed up in a stylish black and white ensemble as she attended the concert. Standing next to her was her sister-in-law and 'Game Of Throne' star Sophie Turner, who was also seen cheering for the Jonas brothers. adminst

One of the comments read, "She's emotional and proud of her hubby at the same time." Another comment read, "Why Queen Pri has tears in her eyes I guess is tears of joy a real Jonas fan awwwwww love you babes."

Another video shows her arriving at the event amid loud cheers from the fans.

Another video from the concert showed a fan throwing her bra at Nick while he was performing on the stage.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony in 2018 in Udaipur after dating for several month. The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Amazon's series 'Citadel. She will next be seen with Idris Elba and John Cena in 'Heads of State'.