New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday with family and close friends on July 18. Hubby Nick Jonas dropped some cosy pictures with his ladylove on her special day. Also, one of her close friends Tamanna Dutt took to Instagram and put up a collection of unseen photos.

In one of the clicks, Priyanka Chopra can be seen twinning with her gorgeous daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in red. Tamanna wrote in the caption: Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing. Love you lots . 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# god daughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas

Nick and Priyanka welcomed a baby girl in January via surrogacy. The media reports later revealed that she was born premature and the name on the birth certificate is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas - a tribute to Priyanka and Nick's mother. PeeCee also seemed to confirm this news as she referred to her little girl as ‘MM’ in her long post.

After her trip to Paris for brand promotion with fellow actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa, Priyanka Chopra is back on the sets of her debut web series ‘Citadel’ which is produced by the Russo Brothers and will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. She also has Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. For Bollywood calling, PeeCee has Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.