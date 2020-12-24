हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Christmas 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan channel the Christmas spirit; see pics

Kiara Advani shared a clip of her and Varun Dhawan, wearing Santa Claus hats and holding balloons dressed in their nightwear. 

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan channel the Christmas spirit; see pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stars are all set to ring in the festive cheer with Christmas on Friday (December 25). Kiara Advani shared a clip of her and Varun Dhawan, wearing Santa Claus hats and holding balloons dressed in their nightwear. The duo is currently shooting for their upcoming film ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, along with Anil Kapoor and other cast members.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared the video and wrote, “Mr. and Mrs. Claus from #JugJuggJeeyo wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 

Meanwhile, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra posted a picture with her husband Nick Jonas and their dog channeling the “Christmas spirit!” Priyanka is also sporting goofy glasses.

Have a look:

 

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who recently made her Instagram profile public took to the medium to share Nanda’s and Bachchan’s Christmas celebrations.

 

The ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress Karisma Kapoor sitting in comfy pyjamas and wearing nerdy glasses asks a pertinent question on Christmas eve. Karisma quips, “Does being naughty or nice in 2020 even count ?? though I’ve only been nice this year. #christmaseve #earlymorings #tistheseason.”

 

Christmas is a special time as it is the start of festivities and is followed by New Year. Here’s to a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

