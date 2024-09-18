Priyanka Chopra Kissing Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Closing Her Eyes Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Known for being the ultimate couple goals, Priyanka and Nick once again wowed fans with their strong relationship. Priyanka attended one of Nick's concerts with their daughter, and the family moments she shared are simply heartwarming. Along with the photos, Priyanka posted a heartfelt note reflecting on the significance of the venue—it was the same arena where she was crowned Miss World 24 years ago, a pivotal moment in her life filled with both excitement and challenges.

On September 17, Priyanka took to Instagram to post these special moments from the concert. The first photo melted hearts everywhere, showing Priyanka and Nick sharing a sweet kiss while Priyanka held Malti, who adorably covered her eyes—a moment that's both cute and endearing.

Another precious shot features Malti holding a sparkling microphone, looking ready to join the performance, with headphones securely on. Malti is also seen sitting on the stairs, captivated by the Jonas Brothers as they perform.

One of the most touching moments is a father-daughter interaction, where Malti tries to grab Nick’s microphone while holding her own tiny mic—a beautiful, candid scene of family love. Priyanka also shared a video of herself enjoying the concert, fully immersed in the music.

There’s also a romantic photo of Priyanka and Nick embracing, radiating affection and happiness. To top it all off, Malti was seen clapping along to the music, capturing the hearts of everyone around her.

In the photos, Priyanka dazzles in an orange bodycon dress, exuding confidence and grace. Nick, in a blue jacket paired with trousers and a white graphic tee, complements her perfectly. Little Malti steals the show in a cute brown and white dress, complete with two adorable ponytails and her headphones, thoroughly enjoying the concert experience with her family.

Along with the pictures, Priyanka reflected on a personal milestone, sharing her nostalgia about returning to the same venue where she won the Miss World title 24 years ago. Known as the Millennium Dome back then, the venue held deep memories for Priyanka, who recalled her excitement and nervousness, even humorously admitting that she struggled with a wardrobe malfunction during the event due to her anxiousness.

Now, years later, returning to the same place with her husband and daughter, Priyanka expressed her gratitude for the journey her life has taken. “To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family, and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude,” she wrote in her post.

Fans flooded the comments section, praising Priyanka for the touching post and sharing their love for the beautiful family.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who married in 2018 in a grand ceremony that blended Christian and Hindu traditions, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022. Their family moments continue to inspire and delight fans worldwide.