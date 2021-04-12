Priyanka Chopra looks drop-dead-gorgeous in these stunning outfits at BAFTA 2021 - see pics!

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was one of the presenters at the 74th British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards stunned audiences with her gorgeous looks for the film award show.

On Sunday (April 11), the actress had taken to Instagram to post several pictures of her BAFTA 2021 award night outfit designed by luxury designers such as Bvlgari and Pertagaz. According to her social media, Priyanka's look was styled by American stylist Law Roach.

In the pictures of her first look, the 'Fashion' actress can be seen wearing a full-sleeved black dress with a huge butterfly design at the front, giving her a unique look. The actress styled her look with a bubble braid ponytail and long acrylic nails. The actress captioned the photo with a blue butterfly emoji and wrote, "BAFTAs" alongside it.

Here's her post:

For her second look, she can be seen wearing a red flower-patterned full-sleeved top with a stylish slit in the middle and a modern version of white harem pants. She completes the look with a traditional blue necklace and bold red lipstick.

Have a look at her post:

The Priyanka Chopra starrer and produced film 'The White Tiger' had won two nominations for the BAFTA 2021 awards. Actor Adarsh Gourav, who won critical acclaim for his performance in the Netflix Original Film 'The White Tiger', was nominated in The Best Lead Actor category and the film's director Ramin Bahrani also received a nomination for Best adapted screenplay. However, 'The White Tiger' actor Adarsh Gourav lost out the award to the legendary Anthony Hopkins.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her musician husband Nick Jonas had made the announcement Oscar 2021 nominations.

On the work front, Priyanka is shooting for the Amazon-backed spy series 'Citadel' co-starring Richard Madden. The project is helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame. The actress had completed shooting for 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili.

According to reports, the 'desi girl' will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.