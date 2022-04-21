New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas became parents to a baby in January this year. The couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first born via surrogacy and requested for privacy. The couple since then has not shared any update on their child or revealed its gender or name. It was later revealed by media reports that they have welcomed a baby girl and now her name has been revealed too.

According to TMZ Priyanka and Nick's bundle of joy has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The tabloid had accessed their baby’s birth certificate to get the information. The document states that Malti was born just after 8 pm on January 15 in San Diego, California.

The couple announced their baby’s birth six days later on Instagram on January 21 with identical notes that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much".



The name Malti Marie Chopra Jonas pays tribute to both Priyanka and Nick’s heritage and lineage. Malti is a Sanskrit word that means small fragrant flower or moonlight. Marie comes from Latin stella maris which means star of the sea. It also has a biblical connotation as it's the French version of the name Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Recently, in an interaction with YouTuber Lilly Singh, Priyanka opened up about becoming a new mother and shared, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic film ‘It is all coming back to me’ that was earlier called ‘Text for you’ opposite Sam Heughan. The actress has also finished filming for Russo Brothers Amazon series ‘Citadel’. PeeCee is also ready to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.