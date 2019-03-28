Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas sail in the 'boat of love'—See pic

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and handsome hubby Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their time sailing in the boat of love. A few days back, videos and pictures of the Jonas fam jam chilling together in Miami, Florida sent the social media on fire.

Now, PeeCee has shared yet another lovey-dovey picture with her man and the smile on her face is making it worth a million bucks. Her caption on Instagram read: “To live for days like this. @nickjonas #boatlife”

Piggy Chops and Nick had a fab time singing and dancing with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Kevin. The international stars even grooved to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor's popular track 'Tareefan' along with our desi girl.

Their videos went viral on the internet.

The stunner of an actress got married to international music sensation Nick at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. Their wedding festivities continued for days and fans were thrilled to see colourful pictures on social media. The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

On the work front, Jonas Brothers topped the Billboard for their latest single 'Sucker' and Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.