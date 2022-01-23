हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 'want more kids'

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop star husband Nick Jonas hope to have "at least two children".

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas &#039;want more kids&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop star husband Nick Jonas hope to have "at least two children".

The 39-year-old actress recently announced the arrival of their first child, via a surrogate, and the loved-up couple intend to have even more kids in the coming years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

 

An insider told Us Weekly that friends of the celebrity duo are "excited" for the new parents, and the married couple are keen to have even more children in the future.

The actress, who married the pop star in 2018, recently took to Instagram to announce the birth of their new baby.

Priyanka said on the photo-sharing platform: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

 

The Hollywood star has previously spoken about her ambition to have children.

Priyanka said she's "very fond of children" and that she planned to have kids within the next decade.

In 2018, she shared: "I am a very 'live in the today,' maximum 'live in the next two months' kind of person. But (in) 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that.

"I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."

Priyanka and Nick were actually forced to spend much of 2021 apart, due to Covid travel restrictions.

The actress recently confessed that the situation was "tough" for them to deal with at the time.

