Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's snow adventure will make you want to hit the mountains

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are making the most of their winter holidays. The couple had a ball recently at the snow-capped Mountains of California, USA.

Sharing a series of pictures from her snow escapade, Priyanka wrote, "Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning." Both PeeCee and Nick are seen twinning in similar black and white tracksuits and helmets.

Priyanka also shared a picture of herself on her sledge which was gifted by Nick. PeeCee wrote, "Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow.."

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a few pictures from her Christmas celebration with the entire family.

On the work front, PeeCee has finished shooting for The White Tiger, which is based on the book by the same name written by Aravind Adiga. The film is being helmed by Ramin Bahrani.

The White Tiger stars Rajkummar Rao and PeeCee in the lead role. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav and it is produced by Mukul Deora.