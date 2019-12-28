हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's snow adventure will make you want to hit the mountains

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are making the most of their winter holidays. The couple had a ball recently at the snow-capped Mountains of California, USA.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas&#039;s snow adventure will make you want to hit the mountains

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are making the most of their winter holidays. The couple had a ball recently at the snow-capped Mountains of California, USA.

Sharing a series of pictures from her snow escapade, Priyanka wrote, "Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning." Both PeeCee and Nick are seen twinning in similar black and white tracksuits and helmets.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka also shared a picture of herself on her sledge which was gifted by Nick. PeeCee wrote, "Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow.."

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a few pictures from her Christmas celebration with the entire family.

On the work front, PeeCee has finished shooting for The White Tiger, which is based on the book by the same name written by Aravind Adiga. The film is being helmed by Ramin Bahrani.

The White Tiger stars Rajkummar Rao and PeeCee in the lead role. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav and it is produced by Mukul Deora.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasRajkummar Raothe white tiger
Next
Story

Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri ore' for kids, video goes viral

Must Watch

PT13M43S

UP Govt: Rs. 6000 pension per annum from 2020 to triple-talaq victim women