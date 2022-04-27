New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child - a baby girl via surrogacy in January this year. The two shared the happy news on Twitter but requested for privacy. Priyanka has often said she is very fond of children but did you know that the desi girl once wanted to keep an abandoned baby girl but her mother Dr Madhu Chopra explained to her that they can’t.

Remembering about the incident in her memoir ‘Unfinished’, Priyanka recalled that after her brother Sidharth Chopra was born, her grandmother had come over to help her mother. At that time her mom found an abandoned newborn baby girl under her vehicle.

“My grandmother, who had come to live with us when Sid was born, was up and speaking in a low voice to my mother, who seemed to be racing around the house. Groggy with sleep, I got up to see what was going on and found Mom in the kitchen cradling a newborn in her arms. She told me that after the delivery, when she'd returned to her car parked on the road outside the hospital, she'd heard the sound of a baby crying. To her complete shock, while the rain was coming down in torrents someone had abandoned a newborn girl under the vehicle. That night, I desperately wanted for us to keep the baby, this impossibly tiny thing swaddled in my brother's clothes. Gently, my mother explained that we couldn't,” Priyanka had written.

Priyanka shared in her memoir that her mom decided to hand over the baby to a childless couple. She further said she carried the baby girl in her arms while they driving to the couple’s home.

“There was plenty of legal paperwork that would have to be completed, but I was unaware of that at the time, focused as I was on holding the baby snug in my arms as we drove through the stormy night to the home of that waiting couple. I will never forget the looks on their faces, how the woman fell to her knees in gratitude, how they both cried at the miracle of a baby showing up out of the blue, in the driving rain, during the festival Janmashtami," she wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in rom-com ‘It’s all coming back to me’. She will also headline the Russo brothers web series ‘Citadel’. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.