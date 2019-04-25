close

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra welcome new member Bailey Chopra to family—See pic

Bailey is a cutesy new pet dog who has been named by Parineeti. 

New Delhi: The cool Chopra sisters Parineeti and Priyanka recently welcomed a new member to their family. They shared the picture of Bailey Chopra on Instagram, introducing the new addition to the world.

Well, Bailey is a cutesy new pet dog who has been named by Parineeti. The chirpy actress took to the photo-sharing site and shared his adorable photo. Here's what her caption read: “Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family — I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha @priyankachopra @siddharthchopra89.”

PeeCee is back to the bay and the reason is reportedly her baby brother Siddharth Chopra's marriage with Ishita Kumar. However, the family has not made any announcement as such.

Although, a few days back PeeCee congratulated the couple and shared their picture on Instagram.

On the work front, Parineeti is busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi, Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of the American film 'The Girl On The Train'. The actress has her kitty full with plum deals, we must say.

And Mimi didi Priyanka will be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. It features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim in lead roles and Rohit Suresh Saraf in a pivotal part.

 

