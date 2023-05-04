Priyanka Chopra Recalls Her 'Dark Phase' Of Botched Up Nose Surgery, Says 'I Went Into Deep Depression'

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently was seen at the Love Again premiere along with her hubby and international singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka turned heads in a blush blue gown with a pouffy skirt and a giant bow on her back while Nick donned a grey suit, looking all dapper. In her latest conversation on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the actress talked about her nose surgery and how the botched-up procedure affected her mental health.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA ON HER NOSE SURGERY

Recalling the episode, she said, "It was a dark phase." She further revealed that soon after winning the Miss World title in 2000, Priyanka went to the doctor after experiencing trouble breathing and had a 'lingering head cold'. The doctor recommended surgery to get the polyp in her nasal cavity removed at the early stages of her career. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression," she said.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA LOST 3 FILMS

Due to the botched-up nose surgery, Priyanka revealed that she lost out on 3 films and even felt that her career in movies would be over. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression... it was over before it started. I was terrified of that, but he (her dad Dr Ashok Chopra) was like, ‘I will be in the room with you'," Priyanka said on The Howard Stern Show. Her father, who was a doctor in the Indian Army later encouraged her to undergo a corrective surgery.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas in a cameo. She has been busy promoting Russo Brothers' Citadel at present and back home will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.