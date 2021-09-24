Priyanka Chopra relives memories of her picturesque summer in London, welcomes Fall!

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra treated her fans with summer throwback pictures from London on Thursday (September 23) night. She had taken to her Instagram handle to bid goodbye to summer and welcome the season of Fall.

As she welcomed the new season, Chopra shared glimpses of memorable, exciting moments from her summer in London and wrote in the caption, "Summer, you've been good to me."

In the first picture, PeeCee can be seen shining in a teal blue dress and showing off her pearly whites as she smiles wide.

In another picture, she can be seen posing with electric scooters with her friends.

Take a look at her latest post:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

On the work front, the actress has her plate full with multiple projects.

Priyanka will be seen in ‘Matrix 4’, a rom-com film ‘Text For You’ and an upcoming Amazon Prime Videos spy thriller ‘Citadel’.

Priyanka will star in the Hindi film ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.