हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra relives memories of her picturesque summer in London, welcomes Fall!

Actress Priyanka Chopra bid goodbye to the summer season in her latest post with throwback pictures from her time in London. 

Priyanka Chopra relives memories of her picturesque summer in London, welcomes Fall!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra treated her fans with summer throwback pictures from London on Thursday (September 23) night. She had taken to her Instagram handle to bid goodbye to summer and welcome the season of Fall. 

As she welcomed the new season, Chopra shared glimpses of memorable, exciting moments from her summer in London and wrote in the caption, "Summer, you've been good to me."

In the first picture, PeeCee can be seen shining in a teal blue dress and showing off her pearly whites as she smiles wide.

In another picture, she can be seen posing with electric scooters with her friends. 

Take a look at her latest post:

Priyanka Chopra

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

On the work front, the actress has her plate full with multiple projects.

Priyanka will be seen in ‘Matrix 4’, a rom-com film ‘Text For You’ and an upcoming Amazon Prime Videos spy thriller ‘Citadel’.

Priyanka will star in the Hindi film ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra in LondonSummer Season
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon teases a glimpse of 'Myra' from Bachchan Pandey - See pic!

Must Watch

PT6M6S

People of Balochistan pleaded for help from Modi, Balochistan with Modi