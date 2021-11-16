हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra says she ended up in hubby Nick Jonas' jacket by end of her Diwali party!

Priyanka Chopra has now shared a throwback picture of herself wearing a nehru jacket of her hubby Nick Jonas from her Diwali bash. The duo threw a lavish Diwali bash at their new home in Los Angeles. 

Priyanka Chopra says she ended up in hubby Nick Jonas&#039; jacket by end of her Diwali party!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to show her love for her husband and singer Nick Jonas. 

On Tuesday, PeeCee shared a picture of herself in her Instagram story where she can be seen wearing her hubby Nick’s Nehru jacket over her Diwali outfit and even went on saying that she is missing him immensely. 

nik

She captioned the picture as, “When you end the night in your husband's jacket as always missing my guy,” and tagged Nick Jonas.

The picture was clicked post her Diwali bash where Priyanka can be seen in no-makeup look and with messy hair. For the occasion, she wore an ivory lehenga. 

This year, Priyanka and Nick threw a lavish Diwali bash for their family and friends for the first time at their new home in Los Angeles. 

 

Her party was highly appreciated by everyone and became the talk-of-the-town. 

Her fans called her true Indian as despite living away from India, Priyanka never leaves a chance to keep her traditional values alive.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasThrowback picdiwali bashNehru jacketGlobal IconBollywood starLos Angelesnew home
Next
Story

5 distant relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Must Watch

PT9M11S

The country got the gift of Purvanchal Expressway