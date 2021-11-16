Priyanka Chopra says she ended up in hubby Nick Jonas' jacket by end of her Diwali party!

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to show her love for her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

On Tuesday, PeeCee shared a picture of herself in her Instagram story where she can be seen wearing her hubby Nick’s Nehru jacket over her Diwali outfit and even went on saying that she is missing him immensely.

She captioned the picture as, “When you end the night in your husband's jacket as always missing my guy,” and tagged Nick Jonas.

The picture was clicked post her Diwali bash where Priyanka can be seen in no-makeup look and with messy hair. For the occasion, she wore an ivory lehenga.

This year, Priyanka and Nick threw a lavish Diwali bash for their family and friends for the first time at their new home in Los Angeles.

Her party was highly appreciated by everyone and became the talk-of-the-town.

Her fans called her true Indian as despite living away from India, Priyanka never leaves a chance to keep her traditional values alive.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.