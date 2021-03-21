हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture with husband Nick Jonas, misses beach and boat rides

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is jam-packed with her busy schedule, right from shooting for back to back projects, oversee launch of her Indian restaurant and her promoting her recent released memoir 'Unfinished', appears to be missing boat and beach rides with her guy, Nick Jonas. 

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture with husband Nick Jonas, misses beach and boat rides
MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared what she is dreaming of and it involves her 'guy' and American pop singer Nick Jonas. The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood Priyanka posted a stunning picture on Instagram, where she is seen soaking in the sun on a beach. Nick can be seen working on something in the backdrop.

"Dreaming of a boat on an island... with my guy.. @nickjonas," Priyanka captioned the image.

Priyanka's latest release was the digital film 'The White Tiger'. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

On March 15, she talked about how "special" she felt while announcing the Oscar nomination of 'The White Tiger' for Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.

Priyanka had recently announced her own restaurant in New York, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies.

