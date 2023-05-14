topStoriesenglish2607986
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra Slays In Ruffle Saree Worth Thousands At Parineeti-Raghav's Engagement Ceremony: Pics

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to drop adorable pictures from the ceremony.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra aka 'desi girl' of Bollywood attended sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Priyanka after the ceremony seems all excited about the wedding of the newly-engaged couple. The actress looked stunning at the ceremony in a parrot-green ruffle saree worth thousands and her pictures have taken over the internet.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to drop adorable pictures from the ceremony, she wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families, so fun to catch up with the fam!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka donned a Noemi Saree Set worth INR 78,700 at the engagement ceremony and looked like a true diva. She also glamour matched it with an off-shoulder blouse. The actress left her locks open and paired her look with light accessories. Also, her footwear was Zoya Wedges worth INR 6,300.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @swarufashions

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @swarufashions

The star-studded ceremony was also attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray attended the ceremony. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union". 

Accoding to ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

