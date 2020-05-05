Priyanka Chopra turns 'pretty princess', gets a makeover from her little in-house stylist

New Delhi: If things were normal, actress Priyanka Chopra would have attended the annual Met Gala event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was stalled. The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May and hence, Priyanka, a regular at the annual event, made up for not attending it by getting ready at home. Her in-house Met Gala stylist was her little niece Krishna.

“First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess,” Priyanka captioned a set of pictures from her styling session. The first photo shows Krishna giving a crown to Priyanka, later she does her eye make-up and her the result.... you have to see it!

Check out the pictures below (Don’t forget to swipe right).

At the Met Gala 2019, Priyanka Chopra made a dramatic but blockbuster appearance with husband Nick Jonas.

Interestingly, Priyanka had met Nick for the first time at the Met Gala itself, back in 2017.

As of now Priyanka and Nick are under quarantine in Los Angeles. They have been spreading awareness about the coronavirus crisis continuously through their social media posts. The couple also donated to several charitable trusts, including PM-CARES Fund, for fight against the crisis. On Sunday, Priyanka and Nick together participated in I for India concert along with other Bollywood and international stars to raise funds to help coronavirus frontline workers.