close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wishes 'mother-in-love' Denise Jonas on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra never shies away from expressing love for her in-laws. And yet again, the actor had a sweet message as she wished her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas on birthday!

Priyanka Chopra wishes &#039;mother-in-love&#039; Denise Jonas on her birthday

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra never shies away from expressing love for her in-laws. And yet again, the actor had a sweet message as she wished her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas on birthday!

The 36-year-old posted an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas and her `Mama J` on the Instagram story and wrote, "Love you loads Mama J, wishing you the best day ever!!!"

After tying the knot with Jonas in December last year, the `Mary Kom` actor had never shied away from sharing her adulation for the Jonas family.

Currently, the actor seems to be having the time of her life with her husband and is also sharing deets of her fun vacay on the picture-sharing site- Instagram.

Recently, she shared a picture and is seen all drenched in water as she posed by the water with a cocktail in her hand. The two had been strolling the streets of France and later Italy as part of their holiday. On the work front, Priyanka wrapped up shooting for `The Sky Is Pink` in June and penned a heartfelt post for the team.

`The Sky Is Pink` marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents. The film is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie, and Siddharth and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year.

Tags:
Priyanka Chopradenise jonasNick Jonas
Next
Story

This video of Disha Patani performing a backflip is pure fitness goals—Watch

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa