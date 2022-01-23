Priyanka Chopra's cousin confirms actor welcomed baby girl, says 'She always wanted to have lots of kids'

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra has now confirmed that the actor has become a mother to a 'baby girl'.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Meera also revealed that Priyanka always wanted to have lots of kids.

Sharing her excitement over the great news, Meera said, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her."

Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas surprised their fans with big news on Friday night by declaring that the duo has become proud parents via surrogacy.

Nick and Priyanka have not officially disclosed about the gender of the baby yet.

Both posted a similar message reading, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Post the announcement, Jonas and the Chopras are getting congratulatory messages from their industry friends and family members.

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.