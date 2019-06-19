Priyanka Chopra's khaki shorts invite troll trouble

New Delhi: It was a fashionable outing for Priyanka Chopra, but she became a target of trolls who took a dig at her decision to wear khaki shorts.

In photographs which are viral on social media, Priyanka was spotted leaving a hotel in New York with her husband Nick Jonas.

She opted for a black top along with high waisted khaki shorts for the outing. She upped the glamour quotient by adding a blazer and a pair of boots to complete her look. She also added a brace to her left knee.

She was seen with a large black bag in hand and accessorised her look with a pair of rectangular shades. The actress kept her wavy hair open.

The look was an instant hit on the social media -- wherein people appreciated her stylish appearance and some ridiculed it by comparing it with the uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

One user wrote: "Priyanka Chopra finally joined RSS", while another said: "International Brand Ambassador for #RSS."

Another user wrote: "Priyanka Chopra leaves after attending a very important RSS meeting".

For some, it was all about "RSS swag". Some even questioned "She joined RSS or what".

One user said: "Pic 1: June 4 -- I would love to run for Prime Minister of India. Pic 2: June 17 -- in RSS inspired shorts...Great start PC."

In an interview with IANS earlier this year, Priyanka had spoken about the trolling culture.

"First of all, the pressure comes from people's opinion and how in today's age everyone's opinion becomes news," Priyanka had told IANS when asked about the pressures that come with the 'global star' tag.

"Most of the time, I see media writing about trolling that someone got trolled for this and that. I have never understood how somebody's opinion becomes news. How the media gives such credence to maybe 500, 600 or 1000 people writing behind the anonymity of the computer," she added.