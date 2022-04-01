Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra yet to meet her grandchild, says we 'Facetime once in a while'!

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra and singer hubby Nick Jonas announced their baby arrival, giving a sweet surprise to their fans. The couple turned parents to a baby girl and shared the news with all on social media. Recently, PeeCee's mommy dearest Madhu Chopra revealed that she is yet to meet her grandchild.

During a live Instagram session with ETimes Lifestyle, Madhu was quizzed over her grandchild was and she said, "I haven't seen her. I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better."

She further wished the baby travels to India soon. "I am always hoping. Never say never. It's her country, she could come," she added.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a surprise move, made an announcement about their welcoming a baby via surrogacy. Both posted a similar message reading: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The Jonas family members and many other celebrity friends thronged social media and congratulated the new parents.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Her upcoming projects include Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa and Ending Things.