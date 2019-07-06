Proud of your achievements: Sania Mirza's heartfelt post on husband Shoaib Malik's retirement

New Delhi: Tennis star Sania Mirza posted a heartfelt note for her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, who announced his retirement from one-day internationals (ODIs) after Pakistan's World Cup campaign concluded on Friday.

Sharing a picture of Shoaib, Sania wrote that she and their son Izhaan are proud of everything he has achieved in his 20-year long cricketing career and also added an inspiring quote to her post.

"'Every story has an end, but in life, every ending is a new beginning'. Shoaib Malik, you have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honour and humility. Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are. Here's to a few more thousand T20 runs," read the caption of Sania's post.

Shoaib announced his retirement soon after Pakistan won against Bangladesh in their last match in the ongoing World Cup tournament.

"‪Today I retire from one-day international cricket. Huge thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all," he wrote on social media.

"I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had made this decision a few years ago, that I would retire after Pakistan's last world cup match," he said in a post-match conference, news agency ANI reported. Shoaib also added that the retirement would allow him to spend more time with his family and focus on the T20 format.

He made his ODI debut in October 1999. The batsman was not a part of the playing XI on Friday where his team defeated Bangladesh by 94 runs.

(With ANI inputs)