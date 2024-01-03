trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705715
Pulkit Samrat Leaves Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda STUNNED With THIS - Watch Video

Pulkit Samrat has left fans and his girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda, astonished with a surprising revelation – his newfound tabla-playing prowess.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Pulkit Samrat who is known for stealing the show in the Fukrey franchise and recently released Fukrey 3, has left fans and his girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda, astonished with a surprising revelation – his newfound tabla-playing prowess.

In an unexpected turn of events, Pulkit took to social media to showcase his musical aptitude, adding another layer to his multifaceted talents beyond the silver screen. The video, shared with fans, captures the actor immersed in the rhythmic beats of the tabla, displaying not only a newfound passion but also a commendable level of proficiency. 

"To learning new things. To embracing the old ones. #happynewyear. Dear #2024, be kind like your predecessor. PS: wait for @kriti.kharbanda 's jaw dropping expression! I wish you could see it. Priceless! I could learn many a things just to keep surprising her and sweep her off her feet everyday!" He captioned his post.

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit's girlfriend and a well-known actress in her own right, couldn't contain her surprise and admiration in the video. In a candid moment, she can be heard exclaiming, "Tujhe Bajana aata hai?!" ("You know how to play?") – perfectly encapsulating the collective sentiment of fans who were equally taken aback by this unexpected revelation.

 Whether on screen or behind the tabla, Pulkit continues to captivate audiences, proving that there's always more than meets the eye in the world of entertainment.

 

