Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat's birthday post for 'Pagalpanti' co-star Kriti Kharbanda adds fuel to dating rumours

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be seen together in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' and reportedly grew fond of each other while shooting for the film.

Pulkit Samrat&#039;s birthday post for &#039;Pagalpanti&#039; co-star Kriti Kharbanda adds fuel to dating rumours
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's dating rumours have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Ever since Mumbai Mirror reported that the two actors are in a relationship, their personal lives are under the scanner.

Now, the 'Fukrey' actor's birthday post for Kriti has further added fuel to the rumours of them being a couple.

Sharing an adorable picture on Instagram, Pulki wrote, “Happy Birthday Pretty Kharbanda!! @kriti.kharbanda Here’s to many more crazy days, rickshaw rides, bowling face offs, football matches and shooting stars!!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

Kriti, who turned a year older on October 29, had the sweetest reply on the post. She wrote, “Hahahaha! There’s a reason I say you’re the best! Thank u so much! Time to do the happy dance dressed as minions! Only you’ll get that! u forgot mono deal contests, and crazy #shallowgoals !! Again only you know what I mean!”

"Thanks a ton handsomest!!! U da best!!", she added in another comment.

The two will be seen together in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' and reportedly grew fond of each other while shooting for the film.

'Pagalpanti' isn't the duo's first film together. They have earlier worked together in the 2018 film 'Veerey Ki Wedding' helmed by Ashu Trikha.

Pulkit SamratKriti KharbandaPagalpanti film
