SUNANDA SHARMA

Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Debuts On Cannes Red Carpet, Performs At Bharat Parv

Cannes 2024: Sunanda made her singing debut with the song 'Billi Akh'. 

Last Updated: May 17, 2024, 04:29 PM IST|Source: IANS
Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Debuts On Cannes Red Carpet, Performs At Bharat Parv Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma promoted Punjabi culture at the ongoing prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024. Dressed in exquisite traditional Punjabi attire, she showcased the rich heritage of Punjab.

The singer wore an ivory-coloured salwar kameez. She completed her look with a nose ring and a 'maang teeka'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@sunanda_ss)

Sunanda said: “It is an incredible honour to represent my culture and roots at the Cannes Film Festival. Being here is not just a personal achievement, but a victory for the entire Punjabi community. I hope this moment inspires others to embrace and celebrate their heritage proudly.”

Sunanda made her singing debut with the song 'Billi Akh'. She ventured into acting with 'Sajjan Singh Rangroot' in 2018 with Diljit Dosanjh and Yograj Singh.

The 32-year-old started her Bollywood career with the 'Tere Naal Nachna' song.

She then gave her voice for the song 'Poster Lagwa Do' for the Kartik Aaryan 'Luka Chuppi' and for the track 'Mummy Nu Pasand' from the film 'Jai Mummy Di'.

In 2021, she lent her vocal prowess for B Praak’s 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

 

