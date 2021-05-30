हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan shares plans ahead of his b'day

Fans shared advance birthday wishes for the actor and expressed their curiosity about his upcoming films.

R. Madhavan shares plans ahead of his b&#039;day
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan has shared plans for his birthday this year. The actor took to social media on Sunday to share that he wants to have a quiet birthday with his close ones, which is on June 1, amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Hello my lovely Tweeple. Thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart. Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones," Madhavan tweeted on Sunday.

On the work front, Madhavan is all set for his debut directorial film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect".

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Apart from directing the film, Madhavan also essays the protagonist Nambi Narayanan.

"Rocketary: The Nambi Effect" will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.

Commenting on Madhavan's tweet on Sunday, fans shared advance birthday wishes for the actor and expressed curiosity about his upcoming film.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
R. MadhavanR. Madhavan birthday specialbirthday plansRocketry: The Nambi EffectNambi Narayanan
Next
Story

Mumbai police books Bollywood photographer over rape charges

Must Watch

PT23M31S

Coronavirus Update: Is Delhi ready for the third wave of COVID-19?