Raashii Khanna heads to Manali to shoot THIS movie with Sidharth Malhotra

Raashii Khanna, a multilingual star, keeps hopping from one project to another while maintaining her demanding schedule. The actress is now headed to Manali to resume the shooting of Dharma Productions' Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra.

Taking it to her social media, Raashii Khanna posted a video of her flight landing in Manali. Giving a hint of resuming her shoot on Yodha, the actress captioned the video, “Touchdown #manali #yodha.”

Here is the post shared by the actress:

From breaking the moulds of stereotypical characters to experimenting each role and acing it, Raashii Khanna has paved a path of her own and has proved her mettle as an actor.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Rudra, alongside Ajay Devgn. The actress has received a great deal of admiration and love for her remarkable performances in the series from both the viewers and the critics.

Raashii Khanna is well underway and is taking all the right steps in terms of her career choices . The actress is prepared for her two high-profile Bollywood movies, Farzi with Shahid Kapoor and Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra from Raj and Dk. In the South Indian film industry, Raashii Khanna has a number of releases, and his schedule is currently jam-packed with no break.