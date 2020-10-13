Radhe Maa is neither a saint nor ascetic: Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad upset over her brief 'Bigg Boss 14' stint

Prayagraj: Controversial self-proclaimed godwoman ‘Radhe Maa’ is now facing the ire of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), which is reportedly upset over her brief appearance on Colors TV's popular reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Condemning Radhe Maa’s brief appearance on the reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the ABAP has completely dissociated itself with the godwoman.

It may be recalled that the ABAP is the apex body of saints and seers.

"She (Radhe Maa) is neither a saint nor is she an ascetic. She is not associated with any akhara. Earlier, the Juna Akhara had conferred the title of `Mahamandaleshwar` on Radhe Maa but later, when they saw her true colours, she was expelled from there, " ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said, according to news agency IANS.

Mahant Narendra Giri went on to say that Radhe Maa has no knowledge about religion, scriptures and she is only well-versed in singing and dancing which does not make her a religious person.

Giri urged people not to associate Radhe Maa with saints and seers. However, the ABAP president added that Radhe Maa was free to attend and participate in any show as it was her personal choice.

For the uninitiated, Radhe Maa recently appeared in the promos of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and it was believed that she would be one of the contestants.

Later, actor Salman Khan, the host of the show, said that she had stepped inside the `Bigg Boss` house only to `bless` it.