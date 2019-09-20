close

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte thrilled about International Emmy nomination

"Sacred Games", featuring Radhika, has a chance to win in the Drama Series category at the awards ceremony, which will be held on November 25 in New York.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Radhika Apte says it's a great feeling to be nominated in the Best Performance By An Actress at the International Emmy Awards for her act in the Netflix anthology "Lust Stories".Nominations for the 2019 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Radhika will compete against Jenna Coleman from the UK, Brazil's Marjorie Estiano and Marina Gera from Hungary. "Lust Stories" is also nominated in the TV Movie/ Mini-Series category.

"It's a great feeling to be appreciated for your efforts and also I'm thrilled that Indian content is at par with today's world television," Radhika said exclusively to IANS.

"The new digital platforms have made it possible for us to better our content and have given us the platform to put it up. I'm absolutely thrilled that both 'Sacred Games' and 'Lust Stories' are nominated," she added.

"Sacred Games", featuring Radhika, has a chance to win in the Drama Series category at the awards ceremony, which will be held on November 25 in New York.

 

