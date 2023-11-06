Radhika Madan Becomes First Indian Actress To Join The Tallinn Film Festival Jury

New Delhi: The exceptionally gifted and versatile actress, Radhika Madan, is poised to etch her name in history as the pioneering Indian actress to grace the jury of the esteemed Tallinn Film Festival. What adds an extra layer of significance to this milestone is the fact that just last year, Radhika Madan was present at the festival for her film, "Sanaa," showcased during the 26th edition of the Black Nights Film Festival. This time around, she returns not as an actress promoting her own work but as a distinguished member of the jury, lending her keen insights and expertise to appraise and celebrate outstanding films from across the globe.

The Black Nights Film Festival, also known as PÖFF (Pimedate Ööde FilmiFestival), is an annual cinematic extravaganza held towards the end of November in the picturesque city of Tallinn, Estonia. It holds an esteemed position as the only FIAPF-accredited competitive feature film festival in Northern Europe. The 27th edition of the Black Nights Film Festival is slated to unfold from November 3rd to 18th, 2023, and it has already started generating excitement within the global film community.

Radhika Madan will join a distinguished panel of jury members, including Nicolas Celis Lopez from Mexico, who serves as the Head of the Jury, along with Ron Fogel from Israel, Diana Ilijane from Germany, and Ran Huang from China. She says, "I'm honored to be a part of this diverse and talented jury at Tallinn Film Festival. It's a global celebration of cinema, and I'm excited to contribute my perspective to this incredible panel of judges."

Radhika Madan is all set to broaden her horizons further and continue her remarkable upward career trajectory. Her most recent endeavor includes "Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video" directed by the renowned filmmaker Mikhil Musale, while her upcoming projects include the remake of the critically acclaimed "Soorarai Pottru," already generating buzz as a potential Oscar contender, starring none other than Akshay Kumar, "Rumi Ki Sharafat," helmed by the well-known ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya, and "Sanaa" which has already been featured in many International Film Festivals.