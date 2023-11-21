Radhika Madan Reflects On A Whirlwind Experience As Jury Member At Tallinn Film Festival

New Delhi: In a heartfelt note shared on her social media, Radhika Madan expressed gratitude and reflected on her extraordinary journey as the Indian actress to serve on the jury of the Tallinn Film Festival. The actress, who played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of this renowned festival, shared her thoughts on the profound impact it had on her.

In a gracious nod to the Tallinn Film Festival, Radhika Madan expressed her appreciation for the platform that allowed her to celebrate the power of cinema from around the world. She thanked the festival organizers, for their role in facilitating an environment where diverse voices and narratives could come together.

"The perfect end to the most amazing 12 days of my life! Watching more than 16 films, meeting some phenomenal individuals and creating a lifetime of memories.I was here last year with Sanaa, I know how it feels to be on the other side with the nerves, anticipation and anxiety and now being on this side, as a Jury member I realised how limited my view was last year. For taking the blame(when the film doesn't win/work) and owning the sucess(when it does) it can never be done alone. It's always viewing a film as an amalgamation of every aspect of film making coming together as a whole and creating magic. There is no formula. At best we can do is keep chasing the truth and hoping to find magic in that. Thank you @tallinnblacknightsff for helping me celebrate the power of cinema from all over the world!" She wrote.

Radhika Madan's note encapsulates the transformative experience of being a jury member at the Tallinn Film Festival. Her journey from a spectator to a key decision-maker reflects the multifaceted nature of cinema and the profound impact it has on those who dedicate their lives to its exploration and celebration.