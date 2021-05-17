हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Raghav Juyal appeals for international donations for Uttarakhand

Raghav has been actively campaigning on Instagram for international donations for the state.

Raghav Juyal appeals for international donations for Uttarakhand
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has been working hard to help his state Uttarakhand battle the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been actively campaigning on Instagram for international donations for the state.

"Guys We can also receive international donations! Please Donate!! Please Help #PLEASEHELPUTTARAKHAND. Please Donate. -- Raghav Juyal & Friends," wrote Raghav, in one of his many posts along with a G pay number.

The actor recently shared a video about the worsened COVID situation in Uttarakhand and how the administration was getting distress calls from remote villages of the state regarding medical needs in the pandemic. Raghav and his team who were eager to help in the crisis situation, subsequently stepped in.

Raghav, his friends and a team of over 100 volunteers across the country are helping citizens battle the second wave of COVID-19. The team is working to procure Oxygen cylinders, beds and medicines and repeatedly appealing for more support and aid.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandCOVID situationadministrationsecond waveMedical needs
Next
Story

Actors now have chance to pick up stuff that's 'hatke': Neena Gupta

Must Watch

PT16M

Cyclone Tauktae: How far is it from Gujarat?