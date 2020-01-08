Raghu Ram, wife Natalie De Luccio welcome baby boy, name him Rythm

New Delhi: Television personality Raghu Ram and wife Natalie De Luccio welcomed a baby boy on January 6, a statement from a hospital in Mumbai, where the child was born, revealed. Natalie chose to undergo a water birth. The mother-son duo is doing fine.

"Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio welcomed their newborn baby boy on January 6, 2020. She laboured in a pool of water and had a normal delivery. The baby was delivered healthy and normal, both mother and baby are doing fine," the hospital said.

The couple has named their son Rythm. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Raghu said that they wanted to keep a "multi-cultural, multi-national and multilingual name" for their baby that would reflect their togetherness. Hence, they chose to name him Rhythm.

"It can't be linked with any religion," Raghu told Mumbai Mirror.

Of Natalies's pregnancy, Raghu said, "They are actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, childbirth and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood."

Raghu, best-known for his reality show 'Roadies', married Canadian singer Natalie in December 2018. They first met in 2016 during the shooting of their song 'Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main'.

The couple made the pregnancy announcement last year by sharing a cute post.

Raghu was previously married to Sugandha Garg. They separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in January 2018.