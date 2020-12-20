Rahul Dev completes 20 years in Bollywood, says 'it has been a long and fruitful journey'

Mumbai: Actor Rahul Dev made his Bollywood debut two decades ago with the action film 'Champion'. He said it has been a long and fruitful journey.

In 'Champion', which also starred Sunny Deol, Rahul was seen playing the antagonist.

"Gosh been two decades! It's been a long and fruitful journey. Two decades down, with over a hundred feature films and a bagful of experiences, I am still learning," said Rahul.

"I feel humbled with the love that I have received over the years. I can't thank my fans and well wishers enough. Their acceptance means everything. I feel the only way to express my gratitude is to push myself even harder and attempt newer characters with more variation in my performances," he added.

Apart from Bollywood, Rahul also featured in south Indian films such as 'Narasimha' and 'Parasuram'.

"Marred with bizarre incidents and the pandemic, this year has been kind too. I have had four releases on different platforms, with completely diverse characters. I received a nomination as the best supporting actor comedy for my web series 'Who's Your Daddy', and got some great film reviews for 'Operation Parindey'," he said.

His film 'Torbaaz', which also stars Sanjay Dutt, is currently streaming on a digital platform.

"It was a great opportunity to work with Sanju Baba. We have known each other since 'Dus', which was supposed to be my debut film," he said.

"I am grateful for all the love and support that I have received and I feel glad to be playing the role of Qazar, who's a leader of a Talibani terrorist group in this film," he added.