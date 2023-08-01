trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643123
RAHUL MAHAJAN DIVORCE

Rahul Mahajan Headed For Divorce The Third Time? TV Star Reacts To His Separation Rumours With Wife Natalya Ilina

Rahul Mahajan Divorce: Rahul tied the knot with model Natalya in 2018 in a hush-hush ceremony.

Aug 01, 2023

Rahul Mahajan Headed For Divorce The Third Time? TV Star Reacts To His Separation Rumours With Wife Natalya Ilina Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still

New Delhi: Reality TV star and late former politician Pramod Mahajan's son - Rahul Mahajan's personal life has always been under the scanner. Several news reports carried buzz about this divorce from third wife and model Natalya Ilina. However, reacting to the rumours of separation, Rahul chose not to give any straight answer. 

Rahul Mahajan told the Times Of India, "I want to keep my private life private. I would not like to comment on anything. I do not discuss what's happening in my personal life even with my friends... By the way, I'm doing well."

On the personal front, he was previously married to Shweta Singh (2006-2008) and later to Dimpy Ganguly (2010-2015). Both his ex-wives had reportedly accused him of domestic violence.


In 2018, Rahul (43) got married to model Natalya (25). 

On the work front, Rahul Mahajan shot to fame after his stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 2. He later made a comeback on the show in various seasons to add a little spice and laughter element as his participation was appreciated by the fans. 

Rahul has participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss 2, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Bigg Boss 14, Smart Jodi, Nach Baliye 5 and Comedy Classes among many others. 

He met his former wife Dimpy Ganguly on Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega which was a sequel to Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. 

