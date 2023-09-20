Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Blessed With A Baby Girl, Singer Shares 'Mummy, Baby Both Are Healthy'

New Delhi: Actress Disha Parmar and her singer husband Rahul Vaidya became proud parents to a baby girl on September 20. The couple took to Instagram and announced the arrival of their newest family member. On Wednesday, Rahul and Disha announced the good news through a joint Instagram post and wrote a long note, sharing that both the baby and mother are doing well.

The duo announced the pregnancy in May this year, and on the auspicious week of Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple welcomed a baby girl. On Instagram, Disha and Rahul shared an adorably cute photo of a baby elephant holding a ribbon that says 'it's a girl'. Sharing the post, the duo wrote, "We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! Pls, bless the baby."

As soon as the couple shared the news, several netizens, their fans, and their colleagues and friends congratulated them. Disha's Bade Aache Lagte Hain co-star Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Aeyyy" with heart emojis. Shefali Bagga wrote, "Many many congratulations tumhare Ganesh ji ke sath Laxmi bhi aai hai." Drashti Dhami wrote, "Woohoooooooooo!!!! Congratulations." Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Congratulations!!!!! God bless you little one!" Vinit Jain wrote, "Congratulations to you and Disha."

Disha gained popularity by impressing the masses with her performance of Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Disha and Nakuul Mehta's romantic drama became successful and they are back with the third season. Before Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Disha impressed masses with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.