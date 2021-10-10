Raj Babbar comes out in support of SRK, says ‘hardships won't deter his soul’

New Delhi: Veteran actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar has extended his support to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose son Aryan has been arrested in an alleged connection with a drugs bust.

Taking to Twitter, Raj Babbar wrote, "He came faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man."

He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man. — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) October 10, 2021

Raj Babbar and Shah Rukh have worked together in the film ' Maya Memsaab' in 1993.

Aryan's ongoing drug case has revived a debate over drugs culture in the entertainment industry.

For the unversed, Raj Babbar's son Prateik Babbar was a drug addict. A few years ago, he had opened up about his addiction to drugs confessing that he'd started doing drugs at the age of 13.