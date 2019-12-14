हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smita Patil

Raj Babbar remembers wife Smita Patil on her death anniversary

Legendary actress Smita Patil died at the age of 31 on December 13, 1986, due to complications at childbirth. On her 33rd birth anniversary, her husband Raj Babbar took to social media to remember the late actress.

Raj Babbar remembers wife Smita Patil on her death anniversary

New Delhi: Legendary actress Smita Patil died at the age of 31 on December 13, 1986, due to complications at childbirth. On her 33rd birth anniversary, her husband Raj Babbar took to social media to remember the late actress.

Sharing a picture of Smita, Raj wrote, "Today decades ago, you went away silently. Each year this day reminds me that you shall be missed more with every passing year.” 

Smita made her debut in 1974 in a Hindi film titled Mere Saath Chal. She rose to fame after starring in Shyam Benegal's Nishant in 1975. Smita is known for her performances in films like  Manthan (1977), Bhumika (1977), Aakrosh (1980), Chakra (1981), Chidambaram (1985) and Mirch Masala (1985). Ten of her films were released after her death.

Smita starred in over 80 Hindi, Marathi and Malayalam films in a career that spanned a decade.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Smita PatilRaj BabbarPrateik Babbar
Next
Story

Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter Payal Mukherjee dies at 45

Must Watch

PT6M40S

PM Narendra Modi to chair maiden Ganga Council meet in Kanpur