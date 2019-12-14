Raj Babbar remembers wife Smita Patil on her death anniversary

New Delhi: Legendary actress Smita Patil died at the age of 31 on December 13, 1986, due to complications at childbirth. On her 33rd birth anniversary, her husband Raj Babbar took to social media to remember the late actress.

Sharing a picture of Smita, Raj wrote, "Today decades ago, you went away silently. Each year this day reminds me that you shall be missed more with every passing year.”

Today decades ago, you went away silently. Each year this day reminds me that you shall be missed more with every passing year. pic.twitter.com/laf6VEAc44 — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 13, 2019

Smita made her debut in 1974 in a Hindi film titled Mere Saath Chal. She rose to fame after starring in Shyam Benegal's Nishant in 1975. Smita is known for her performances in films like Manthan (1977), Bhumika (1977), Aakrosh (1980), Chakra (1981), Chidambaram (1985) and Mirch Masala (1985). Ten of her films were released after her death.

Smita starred in over 80 Hindi, Marathi and Malayalam films in a career that spanned a decade.