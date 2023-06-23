Arya Babbar’s Instagram Surprise On Dad Raj Babbar’s Birthday: Check Pic

Raj Babbar remains one of the most popular actors from the 90s era. With unforgettable performances in movies like Insaf ka Tarazu and Nikaah, the actor-turned-politician has etched a permanent place in the hearts of audiences. Despite his absence from the film industry for a significant period, his immense fan base remains intact. Raj Babbar is known for being a family man and shares a very close bond with his sons Arya and Pratiek and daughter Juhi.

Time and again, the Babbar family delights fans with posts on their social media platforms, leaving their fans in awe. Recently, Arya Babbar took to Instagram to share an adorable picture featuring the family.

Arya’s special post for his father

Arya recently posted a heartfelt photo to commemorate Raj Babbar's birthday. The picture captures a loving moment as Raj Babbar is embraced by his sons Arya Babbar, Prateik Babbar, and son-in-law Anup Soni.

Arya captioned the picture, “Like a big big love magnet! Happy Birthday Papa! Thank you for being the pillar for all of us, always.”

Fan’s reaction

“Happy Birthday sir,” an Instagram user commented.

Another user wrote,” Happy birthday legend Raj Babbar ji....!”

Someone else wrote,” Happpy birthday blessings and love.”

Apart from fans, even family members were not too behind to shower their love on the post.

His son Prateik Babbar and son-in-law Anup Soni commented with hearts on the post.

About Raj Babbar

Raj Babbar won hearts with his performances in Nikah, Aaj Ki Awaaz, Insaf Ka Taraju and other films. The actor is an active member of Congress party.

Raj Babbar married twice. First, he married Nadira Babbar with whom he has two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. His second marriage was with late actress Smita Patil, with whom he has a son, Prateik Babbar