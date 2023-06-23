topStoriesenglish2625935
NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Arya Babbar’s Instagram Surprise On Dad Raj Babbar’s Birthday: Check Pic

Arya Babbar’s recent Instagram picture captures a heart-warming moment between Raj Babbar and his sons and son-in-law.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar turned 71.
  • His elder son Arya Babbar shared an adorable photo.
  • Raj Babbar shares a close bond with his family.

Trending Photos

Arya Babbar’s Instagram Surprise On Dad Raj Babbar’s Birthday: Check Pic

Raj Babbar remains one of the most popular actors from the 90s era. With unforgettable performances in movies like Insaf ka Tarazu and Nikaah, the actor-turned-politician has etched a permanent place in the hearts of audiences. Despite his absence from the film industry for a significant period, his immense fan base remains intact. Raj Babbar is known for being a family man and shares a very close bond with his sons Arya and Pratiek and daughter Juhi.

Time and again, the Babbar family delights fans with posts on their social media platforms, leaving their fans in awe. Recently, Arya Babbar took to Instagram to share an adorable picture featuring the family.

Arya’s special post for his father

Arya recently posted a heartfelt photo to commemorate Raj Babbar's birthday. The picture captures a loving moment as Raj Babbar is embraced by his sons Arya Babbar, Prateik Babbar, and son-in-law Anup Soni.

Arya captioned the picture, “Like a big big love magnet! Happy Birthday Papa! Thank you for being the pillar for all of us, always.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mr. Babbar (@aaryababbar222)

Fan’s reaction

“Happy Birthday sir,” an Instagram user commented.

Another user wrote,” Happy birthday legend Raj Babbar ji....!”

Someone else wrote,” Happpy birthday blessings and love.”

Apart from fans, even family members were not too behind to shower their love on the post.

His son Prateik Babbar and son-in-law Anup Soni commented with hearts on the post.

About Raj Babbar

Raj Babbar won hearts with his performances in Nikah, Aaj Ki Awaaz, Insaf Ka Taraju and other films. The actor is an active member of Congress party.

Raj Babbar married twice. First, he married Nadira Babbar with whom he has two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. His second marriage was with late actress Smita Patil, with whom he has a son, Prateik Babbar

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'