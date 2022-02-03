Raj Kundra calls Rakhi Sawant 'the only real person in Bollywood' - WATCH

New Delhi: Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant recently shared a video with controversial businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra on her Instagram. The video appeared to be from Shamita Shetty's birthday get-together which took place on Wednesday (February 2).

In the video, Rakhi Sawant was seen hugging Raj Kundra, who was embroiled in a pornography case last year and calling him her 'brother'. Raj also spoke kind words about Rakhi and said that she is 'the only real person in Bollywood'.

Take a look at the video:

Raj Kundra had been away from the limelight for a long time as in 2021, he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a pornography case.

He was arrested by police on July 19 last year along with 11 other people where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. He was granted bail in September. Allegations were levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

On the other hand, months after the controversy, Kundra had refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated.

In an official statement, Raj Kundra said, "I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of "pornography" in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt."

On the personal front, Raj is married to Shilpa Shetty and the couple share two kids - Viaan and Samisha.